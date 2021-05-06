Swiss TV Studios Install New PPDS Video Walls, Displays

PPDS’ HD Philips Q-Line and X-Line video wall displays were recently selected as the centerpieces for major installations inside two of Switzerland’s busiest TV studios, bringing extensive new benefits to viewers, presenters, and guests alike during live broadcasts.

The installation, which includes 27 HD displays across two separate studios, is part of a major upgrade for leading Swiss TV channel, La Télé, a popular and fast-growing French-speaking HD TV channel, broadcasting daily to the 8.57 million residents of Switzerland, as well as those watching internationally online.

With a tight agenda and studio set requirements often varying greatly between programs—including presentations, multi-guest debates, and gameshows—potential delays or even a catastrophic failure is simply not an option in order to maintain the best possible experience and ensure viewers don’t switch off or go elsewhere.

(Image credit: PPDS)

The video walls, which include 24 49-inch Philips X-Line Video walls paired with three 86-inch Q-Line displays, were selected to not only to provide improved visual performance to both viewers and studio guests, but also enable the versatility to securely create and recreate unique and innovative set-designs for each show as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Securely connected to the station’s network, all screens can be managed automatically or manually via a custom control system to display news feeds, branded set scenery, gameshow questions, and other unique elements without the need of an extra person in the control room.

La Télé turned to renowned TV production designer and architect Franck Fellemann and Informatique NEXAN SA, a leading local IT and solutions company specializing in providing a pool of dedicated business services, including cloud hosting and security.

(Image credit: PPDS)

National video wall integration specialist Martix Resolution SA was also called upon for the adjustments and calibration of the displays, ensuring optimum viewing performance. “We’re delighted to have been able to support La Télé in this both exciting and challenging project, providing a truly transformational solution across its two busy TV studios,” said Davide Longo, sales manager Switzerland. “It’s another example of how far PPDS has come over a relatively short period, with our displays increasingly becoming the brand of choice for many of the world’s leading integration specialists and end users alike for projects like this that demand quality and reliability.”

“Our Philips displays enabled us to have two truly versatile studios capable of instant visual transformations in the most efficient way possible,” said François Vittoz, IT director, La Télé.