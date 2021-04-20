NewTek Announces 3Play 3P2 Telestration System

The What: NewTek has announced the NewTek 3Play 3P2 video replay and telestration system for instant replays for sports productions.

The What Else: The built-in playback zoom and tracking feature allows operators to select multiple points of interest and zoom in and out to capture an all-important play. The key-frameable feature allows you to scrub clips, pinpointing desired timecodes of crucial plays.

This 10-channel replay solution offers eight external inputs and two outputs. Inputs can be any combination of NDI sources with four SDI connectors built directly into the chassis. The outputs can be independent or work together in a preview/program workflow including live animated, 3D-warped visual transitions delivered to both SDI and NDI destinations.

Operators also benefit from sharable playlists, allowing NewTek TriCaster live production systems to work collaboratively. 3P2 and TriCaster operators can sync 3Play playlists over the network via NDI to create a unique collaborative experience for increased speed and flexibility in sports production workflows.

“3Play 3P2’s operator-centric workflow breaks the play down to bring your audience deeper into the game in real time and in stunning 4K,” said Barbara Spicek, president of NewTek. “3Play 3P2’s built-in features bring access to those vital plays within a game to fans faster, from more angles for unmatched viewing experiences.”

The Bottom Line: New 3Play 3P2 features include increased inputs, sharable playlists, pan-and-scan areas of interest, built-in NewTek NDI Telestrator capabilities, clip publishing, and more, giving sports producers more capacity and opportunity to maximize the value and impact of live content as it plays out.