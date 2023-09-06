Sustainable Digital Signage—Meet the PPDS Philips D-Line 4650 4K Range

PPDS has launch its new Philips Signage 4650 D-Line Series of 4K displays. The new Philips 4650 Signage Series brings together the best of Philips D-Line, with a wave of new, updated, and innovative features for scalable and future-proof installations, with a focus on sustainability.

Designed for 24/7 use, and available in 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86, and 98-inch variants, the all-new Philips Signage 4650 D-Line Series is equipped with a 4K (3840 x 2160), 500 cd/m2 display, together with a bezel (11.9mm–14.9mm) in a portrait or landscape mountable design.

The new Philips 4650 Series also comes equipped with Advanced Super Dimension Switch (ADS) wide-view technology, to deliver faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior color reproduction with 178-degree viewing. QuadViewer also allows displays to transform into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall, playing multiple content/channels on the same screen, simultaneously. This guarantees Philips D-Line displays can be used in almost any indoor setting or application, with retail, corporate, education, food and beverage, transportation, entertainment, and indoor venues among primary focus markets.

This is PPDS' first digital signage series to feature the company’s ‘dual architecture’ modular design. It enables components to easily be detached and replaced in the event of unlikely faults or age-related degradation. This helps to avoid unnecessary unit replacements, significantly extending the product's lifetime, while crucially cutting WEEE disposal.

The series is also compatible with PPDS Wave, the company’s cloud-based remote display management ecosystem, designed to release the full power and intelligence inside Philips professional displays.

As with previous Philips D-Line displays, PPDS continues its partnership with Crestron, with all Philips D-Line 4650 displays coming with Crestron Connected as standard. The inclusion of PPDS’ Smart Browser also lets customers connect and control content via the cloud, using the display’s integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser.

Equipped to support the needs of today and into the future, the Philips 4650 Series has been updated from Android 8 to Android 11, bringing enhanced performance (including software and apps), additional capabilities, and the latest security updates, among others. Optimized for native Android apps, customers can install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for, and additional costs of, an external media player.

Adding more convenience and peace of mind to customers, the new Philips Signage 4650 Series has also seen internal storage double, from 16GB to 32GB, allowing more content to be stored directly on the display, with RAM also increasing from 3GB to 4GB, for improved, more consistent speeds and performance.

Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that the media stays up even if the network goes down.

And in keeping pace with the advancements in connectivity, and overcoming any potential and frustrating hurdles, all Philips Signage 4650 models from 43-98 inches are Bluetooth 5.2 compatible, and now offer the latest generation of wireless technology, updated from Wi-Fi 2.4 to Wi-Fi 6, allowing for speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps 4G connectivity.