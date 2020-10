"Superconvergence, an emerging data center methodology, promises to take the benefits of hyperconverged infrastructure to the next level. It would combine five capabilities in a single platform: networking, storage, compute, virtualization and management."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Superconvergence is, essentially, ramping up hyperconvergence and taking it to the next level. EdTech Magazine breaks down what it could mean for your campus data center.