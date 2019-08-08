Stem Audio Adds Aver’s CAM340+ to Ecosystem

Stem Audio has formed a partnership with AVer USA as it adds AVer's CAM340+ as part of its ecosystem. The CAM340+, combined with Stem Wall, offers a plug-and-play video conferencing solution designed for huddle rooms and small meeting spaces. Stem has designed a custom mounting accessory that allows for AVer’s CAM340+ to be mounted directly on top of Stem Wall, creating an all-in-one solution.

“We are very excited to announce AVer as a new addition to the Stem ecosystem,” said Jonathan Boaz, VP of sales and business development, Stem Audio. “Expanding our partnerships is a key objective at Stem Audio. For us, the customer is always at the forefront of everything we do. We believe that by providing our customers with the flexibility to create their own customizable solutions, it will result in an incredible meeting experience for everyone.”

Stem Audio's Stem Wall with the AVer CAM340+ (Image credit: Stem Audio)

“There has been an explosion over the last few years towards partnership models. Few companies have the knowledge and expertise required to create outstanding hardware and the beauty of working with Stem is that they're able to help create a complete meeting room experience for our customers. We're proud to announce this partnership,” added Carl Harvell, director of product marketing/sr. director, customer success and service for AVer USA.