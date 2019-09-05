Stampede Rolls into Fall with New Big Book of AV Tour Stops

Fall has arrived with a bang as Stampede plans to host no less than eight Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series stops in North America, one U.S. national sales meeting, and three summits for its U.S., Canadian, and Latin American vendor partners.

The Fall 2019 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series kicks things off today in Virginia with stops to follow in San Diego, Chicago, Toronto and more.

Showcasing examples of integrated systems that deliver better customer experiences and business outcomes in specific vertical markets is the main goal of the Fall Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series, according to Stampede. Breaking its own person record, Stampede will make eight stops to showcase specific bundled solutions for individual vertical markets. and a focused effort will be made on educating resellers on how to best profit from creating better customer experiences.

“The future has never looked more promising or more profitable than it does today, as the market need grows for complex and integrated solutions that deliver compelling customer experiences that are unique to every vertical market,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly.

“The growing demand for solutions that generate better customer experiences and business outcomes is creating a new era of opportunity for us to move upstream and away from the mainstream of lower end, commoditized single product solutions," he added. "When it comes to profiting in today’s 21st century commercial AV market, complexity adds value, preserves margins, and creates the opportunity to sell more of both traditional and new product categories."

In addition to the tour, Stampede is hosting several other events, including three Vendor Summits.

Stampede's U.S. Vendor Summit will take place Oct. 7-8 in Buffalo, NY, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, following on the heels of the company's U.S. National Sales Meeting on Oct. 5-6.

The Canadian Vendor Summit will take place on Nov. 12 in Toronto, ON at the Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport, and the Latin American Vendor Summit will be held in Miami, FL on Dec. 5 at the Intercontinental at Doral Miami.

“This is our model for the future. We’re going to leverage the trade show programs we create for CES, ISE and InfoComm in smaller events throughout North America that enable us to take our value-added message to thousands more resellers,” Kelly concluded.

To learn more about the Big Book of AV Tour or to register, visit www.bigbookofavtour.com.