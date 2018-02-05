Stampede Drone Pavilion Takes Off at ISE 2018

The ProAV industry’s largest drone exhibition has returned to ISE 2018 as Stampede will present a larger and even more broadly focused Drone Pavilion at Stand #14-A100 in Hall 14 of the RAI Centre.



According to Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly, the 2018 Drone Pavilion features more models from more manufacturers, demonstrating applications across a broader range of vertical markets.

Stampede has once again teamed up with Unmanned Vehicle University to provide a full schedule of application-specific presentations and training sessions, as well as small group and one-on-one information sessions. The separate Unmanned Vehicle University classes cover in-depth discussions of various commercial applications on how drones are being used currently – such as Public Safety, Infrastructure Inspection, Survey/Mapping and Aerial Cinematography implementations.

The Stampede Fly Cage will also make an appearance. Throughout each day, the Stampede Fly Cage is hosting short presentations by specific drone-related manufacturers who discuss in more detail how their specific models can be used to support commercial applications.

“The Stampede Drone Pavilion is an event unto itself within the umbrella of ISE,” said Kelly. “It offers a complete program of product and information that is useful for both integrators and end-user customers. Our goal is to continue to empower integrators to leave the 2018 Drone Pavilion ready to add drones to their 2018 business strategy.”