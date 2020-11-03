Sportsbook Informs and Entertains at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas with Daktronics Video Wall

Visitors and bettors in Las Vegas looking for bright lights and large displays can visit Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas to view what it calls "the world’s largest sportsbook" LED video wall designed and manufactured by Daktronics. Located at 8 Fremont Street, Circa, the first ground-up resort built in Downtown Las Vegas since 1980, also features a massive pool display at Stadium Swim to improve the entertainment experience at the resort.

“Circa’s centerpieces are the world’s largest sportsbook and Stadium Swim, and our partners at Daktronics brought our vision for these amenities to life,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We tasked them with developing experiences that have never been seen before in Las Vegas and they went above and beyond with the final products. We’re excited to show them off to the 24 million guests that visit Fremont Street Experience each year.”

The six-display installation totals 98 million pixels throughout the property to engage and entertain Circa’s visitors.

“Being involved from the beginning of the process, working with visionaries like Derek and Greg Stevens as well as Steve Hamlin with Tre’ Builders, has been an amazing experience,” said Josh Francois, Daktronics director of the Western region. “Circa continues the tradition of high-profile installations in Las Vegas.”

Indoor Displays

A Daktronics LED video wall at the Circa sportsbook in Las Vegas features 78 million pixels. (Image credit: Daktronics)

Inside the resort, the three-level sportsbook is the focal point. The entire Circa sportsbook experience features 78 million pixels to share all the sportsbook and information critical for bettors. It also shows live sports broadcasts and resort-relevant information and advertisements to keep visitors informed.

Outdoor Displays

The attention-grabbing outdoor display is by the six pools at Circa’s Stadium Swim. It measures 41 feet high by 135 feet wide for a total of 5,535 square feet of digital real estate. It features a 6-millimeter pixel spacing to bring high-resolution imagery to viewers and guests in the space.

A Daktronics video wall at Circa's Stadium Swim measures 41 feet high by 135 feet wide for a total of 5,535 sq. ft. of digital real estate. (Image credit: Daktronics)

The north façade display features a mix of LED technology including a 15HD pixel layout and freeform technology employing a 25-millimeter pixel spacing. Together, they form a display measuring 228 feet high by 52 feet wide along the skyline of Downtown Las Vegas to catch the attention of people as they pass by the resort.

[Overcoming the Environmental and Placement Hurdles of Outdoor AV]

“Building a large outdoor display in the harsh desert heat of Las Vegas is challenging,” said Nathan McGillivray, senior Daktronics project manager. “Daktronics engineering was able to overcome these challenges with unique solutions to manage high temperatures with proper ventilation."

"When the display was first installed, we were able to design the 15HD technology and the 25-millimeter freeform LED sticks to blend together and look like one seamless screen," he added. "We relied on our team—comprised of an installation supervisor, field engineers, design engineers, service and application engineers—to get the display dialed in and looking fluid and dynamic. This team effort allowed us to have a strong showing at the grand opening and exemplified the strength of Daktronics' problem-solving capabilities.”