Here's How Sony Helps HealtheMed Engage, Monitor, and Support Telehealth

HealtheMed is a public health utility startup and disruptor dedicated to supporting underserved Medicaid waivered clients in Minnesota through Clinic@Home, a hybrid digital telehealth platform that is accessed primarily from the comfort of one’s home. The company is using Sony’s FW-50BZ30L 50-inch professional BRAVIA displays in each client’s home to facilitate its “always-on” telehealth platform, which provides access to support and care, along with entertainment and convenience. By making access to healthcare inclusive, simple, and on a client’s terms, HealtheMed is helping at-risk participants become and stay more independent, with the potential for stability in the community, even better outcomes, and a healthier lifestyle.

Sony’s portfolio of professional BRAVIA 4K HDR displays, which range in size from 32-98 inches, prioritize exceptional image quality, a wide viewing angle, flexible installation, helpful professional features, and a powerful System on a Chip (SoC) platform, with different series offering innovative differentiators such as a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating.

For HealtheMed’s enrollees, technology is the catalyst to remove unnecessary costs and barriers to healthcare, such as access to transportation, limited appointment availability, a shortage of providers, long wait times, physical challenges, and anxiety. It’s become a ubiquitous tool for clients to use as it suits their needs and situations. In turn, access to an integrated health app, like Clinic@Home, provides less strain on the healthcare system. When individuals are better monitoring their health with more consistency, it can mean proactively addressed symptoms; less need for costly ambulance rides, ER visits, and unnecessary hospital stays; and less strain on short-staffed healthcare facilities and the over-extended state Medicaid budget.

“The cornerstone of our hardware stack is the Sony professional BRAVIA display," explained Ron Mandelbaum, EVP and co-founder of HealtheMed. "It’s the focal point and anchor of the home, especially for the population we currently serve. They typically have less discretionary income and minimal support, as well as social phobias, and therefore tend to watch many hours of television a day. We want our clients to be wowed with the display when we show up to install it and we want and need them to engage with it. Providing them with a premium, top-of-the-line smart solution from a company with tremendous brand recognition like Sony is a win for everyone and immediately reorients their mindset.”

(Image credit: Sony)

HealtheMed installs a 50-inch Sony display at each client’s home, in a location of their choosing. Featuring multipoint video capability, integrated remote patient monitoring such as a medication auto-dispensing unit, Bluetooth devices such as a thermometer, pulse oximeter, blood pressure, glucose, and weight scale, HealtheMed can real-time monitor and engage with clients. All of the vitals and stats are pushed into the cloud and available to the client’s entire care team. Through integrated telehealth offerings including medication reminders and remote patient monitoring, users can access and address related healthcare needs, and virtual telemedicine encounters from their own or contracted community practitioners at home, through their display.

Mandelbaum went on to detail the reason for choosing a Sony professional display as opposed to a consumer television offering. “We chose the high-quality pro AV models because they provide superior technology. You’ve got better pixelation, better sound quality, and an enhanced warranty. The displays can be adjusted to create the right environment for our hearing or visually impaired clients. They offer a really rich television experience and are durable, rugged, and built to last. As a long-term solution, we want them to be in these homes for years to come. The pro display’s ability for mobile device management also fits our clients’ needs and our service delivery model.”

Another important aspect was the collaboration that Sony offered HealtheMed. Mandelbaum described, “Sony’s willingness to work with us on a global scale and enhance our innovative Android TV platform development, bring solutions and problem solve through knowledge gained on important projects with important clientele was extremely valuable. In addition to being gracious with their time, Sony has provided us with connections to key distributors and business partners.”

Beyond the obvious benefits for a client’s physical well-being, having a brand-new display also gives them a source of entertainment, sports, information, and escape. In collaboration with Comcast’s Internet Essential program, members are given fast, reliable, and affordable broadband internet service to access local TV and free streaming content on their television. All this drives a long-term engaged client on a path toward wellness.

As he looks to the future, Mandelbaum plans to expand HealtheMed’s relationship with Sony through further testing of the company’s Device Management Platform for remote management and monitoring, as well as enhancing the video, sound, and voice recognition capabilities. They’re especially proud to be focusing on using Sony’s strengths to improve the experience of those with physical and behavioral disabilities.