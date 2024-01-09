150 Sony BRAVIA Displays Make Worldwide Interactions Possible

ReliaQuest—a cybersecurity company known for its GreyMatter security operations platform—has locations spanning the globe. With new company spaces being created, ReliaQuest decided to obtain new technology and equipment. With guidance from AVI-SPL, 150 Sony pro BRAVIA displays were selected to address ReliaQuest's needs in its many operating centers.

The global company has locations in Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; and Las Vegas with spaces in Dublin, London, and Pune, India as well. That is why the right technology is imperative. “Our mission is to make security possible, therefore, it's critical that we have access to the latest technology,” said Regina Marrow, ReliaQuest’s chief information officer and EVP of Operations. “On any given day, we are hosting customers from large enterprise companies, and the technology that we are using, and our operating centers, serve as the underpinnings of those interactions. So that technology must be reliable because it reflects our brand. This technology directly impacts the effectiveness of those interactions because consistent experience is crucial for our teammates and customers.”

ReliaQuest went with the 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch models of the Sony BRAVIA displays. As its solutions provider and integrator for the new installations, installed by AVI-SPL. According to Marrow, the technology was selected due to its combination of quality, reliability, durability, ease of use, and design aesthetic. The displays are used broadly for playing videos and running meetings in collaboration spaces, huddle rooms, conference rooms, common areas, and performance centers where the company holds their trainings. They’re also used for multipurpose collaborations with customers and teammates, and for digital signage in the open areas of the operating centers including in their cafés and reception spaces as well as sitewide communications and company town halls.

The pro BRAVIA’s quality was especially important to ReliaQuest because they regularly host events ranging from executive business reviews to trainings. “The high-quality, consistent, and reliable experience that we have with the displays gives us peace of mind. We know that they're going to work every time and the images are crisp, they're clear, they're colorful, and they're stable.” said Marrow.

Sony’s professional BRAVIAs and other technology have helped in enhancing the overall experience for their customers and teammates. The pro BRAVIA display's ease of use proved to be beneficial to team members and customers with their ability to operate without interactions from the everyday user. ReliaQuest set up their displays so everything could be managed centrally, which is very helpful for their teammates, especially when the displays run on a schedule to maximize the energy efficiency and minimize wear. Due to the pro BRAVIA screen mirroring feature, their employees work collaboratively by utilizing Microsoft Teams. With their company buildings having large windows and being located in areas with natural bright light, the displays have no issues providing vibrant image quality—even when it’s midday.

“We wanted a partner that has the same attention to detail that we do and prioritizes the same level of quality and excellence. We align with high-quality, world-class companies because we know that helps us in our mission to serve our customers and to make security possible,” said Marrow.