Sony BRAVIA Pro Series Displays Add Kramer Control Functionality

Kramer Control BRAINware software will be integrated into Sony’s BZ35F series of BRAVIA 4K HDR professional displays, it was announced today by the companies. Kramer’s control processor software turns the displays into the centerpiece of any AV installation with advanced control, automation and analytics features.

The scalable and future-proof software-based control solution provides sophisticated control and automation tools for virtually any space. From modern meeting rooms to advanced digital signage applications, Kramer Control BRAINware eliminates the need for additional control processor hardware and cabling, greatly simplifying installation and reducing costs.

Kramer’s Control solution will be available for all Sony professional BRAVIA BZ35F series displays and can easily be installed using a USB upgrade license key, which is activated by a local integrator.

Sony’s BZ35F series of BRAVIA professional displays range in size from 43 to 85 inches, include network and serial communication control, and are ideal for professional digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, hotel guest rooms, showrooms, and retail spaces.

The pro series features an all-in-one “system on a chip” that allows easy installation and requires no additional hardware. The displays also include integrated support for HTML5 and open API support optimized for businesses. Additional benefits include a 24/7 rating for non-stop durable and reliable use, Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, and access to Google’s Play Store library of SmartTV applications.

“Pairing Kramer’s code-free, drag-and-drop control platform with Sony’s BRAVIA pro series monitors is a win-win for our joint customers,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. “By offering integration with manufacturers such as Kramer, Sony Electronics is providing users with the tools and capabilities they need most, while creating a highly robust, interoperable and versatile platform. We are excited to provide Sony BRAVIA users with an additional all-in-one solution for simplified, software-based room control.”

“We are thrilled about this Sony-Kramer integration. It represents an enormous opportunity to provide our shared customers with the industry’s best professional displays, control, and automation,” said Aviv Ron, vice president of business development and strategy for Kramer. “Sony BRAVIA displays running Kramer Control BRAINware are optimally suited to serve as a centerpiece for several of our new Kramer@Work modern meeting space solutions.”

Additional details and demos will be available at both the Sony and Kramer booths during InfoComm 2019 this week in Orlando.