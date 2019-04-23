Kramer to Elevate IT at InfoComm 2019

Kramer Electronics says it will demonstrate its "unique AV over IT approach" at InfoComm 2019. The company will showcase its software-centric ecosystem, AV management solutions, control and automation, networked audio and DSP, wireless collaboration and presentation, and much more.

Kramer’s focus of ‘reimagining AV the IT way’ will be in full effect at the Orange County Convention Center, with solutions and demonstrations that brings AV even closer into the IT realm.

“We have structured AV so that it appeals to IT—taking into account how these departments think and how they work,” explained David Margolin, VP marketing for Kramer Electronics.

“This is a whole new approach to pro AV,” he continued. “We see Kramer as the connection point between AV and IT and look forward to showcasing our latest solutions at InfoComm. From scalable, cloud-based control to our first networked ceiling speaker, we are showing that IT-friendly AV gives installers the edge and provides the ultimate value for end users.”

At InfoComm 2019, Kramer will showcase a wide variety of its products like its VIA wireless presentation and collaboration platform, Kramer Network 2.2, 8K fiber cables, and more.

Kramer can be found in Booth 2929 at InfoComm 2019.

