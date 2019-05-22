InfoComm Inspo: Sony

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Mark Bonifacio, Director, Sales & Marketing, Head of Corporate & Education Segment, Sony.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

What inspires me about InfoComm is getting to interact directly with our current and prospective customers — from integrators and partners to resellers and end users. When we listen to our customers to better understand their needs and develop products, solutions and workflows that address their concerns, everyone wins. I’m also motivated by our competitors, who challenge us to create and implement the best technology, which drives the industry to be smarter and more efficient with their time and resources and fosters a collaborative environment for the corporate, education and entertainment environments. As the Sony team expands further, I’m excited to introduce our new employees to our valued partners at InfoComm.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

AI is a trend that is infiltrating every market — including the corporate, education and entertainment space. From tailored recommendations and streamlining efficiencies to providing automation, these technologies have the ability to conveniently provide faster, smarter, safer, more cost-efficient and more accurate results.

To this end, Sony is excited to be showcasing our Edge Analytics Appliance, REA-C1000, for the first time at InfoComm. Using AI, the video analytics solution allows users to create content in real time, without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment. It employs object extraction and uses motion and face detection, as well as color and shape recognition, in addition to optional features including handwriting extraction, chroma keyless and PTZ auto tracking to enhance presentation’s engagement and interactivity.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

Our solutions inspire integrators because as a company, Sony has a rich legacy of combining quality with cutting-edge technology. Integrators have come to trust the Sony name for a premium, reliable and innovative experience that is personalized and customized to their needs. With a powerful portfolio of products and capabilities in nearly every sector of the consumer and professional business, Sony’s mission is to get closer to customers by listening to their needs and providing end-to-end support, as well as delivering technology that helps them bring their vision to life. Sony is uniquely suited to offer integrators a full ecosystem of products and solutions to outfit a project.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Similarly, tech managers appreciate Sony’s long history in collaboratively working with end users to create complete and customized solutions that address the specific concerns of the marketplace. They also value the range of options that Sony offers and our integration with third-party providers, which allow nearly every application to find a solution that meets their specific budget, space and installation requirements, in addition to their targeted objectives. Whether it’s a classroom, a boardroom, a museum, entertainment venue or healthcare facility, Sony has an applicable solution that can grow with customers and adapt into the future, along with their changing needs.

