Solotech Implements New Brand Image

Solotech unveiled its new brand image. Playing with contrasts, the new identity showcases both the artists and the technicians, the onstage and the backstage, the cool colors and the warm hues. The new slogan “Solotech, Simply Spectacular” captures the company’s understanding of the duality needed to realize creative visions.

More than just an aesthetic transformation, this new brand image reflects Solotech’s positioning as an international leader in the audiovisual and entertainment technology industries, particularly now with the acquisition of brands in the American and European markets. On Nov. 27, 2018, Solotech acquired SSE Audio Group, concluding the most important transaction in its history.

“This rebranding is a fantastic evolution of our image, an honor to our expertise and passion for more than four decades,” said Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Groupe Solotech. “We are looking ahead with confidence thanks to our modern and dynamic identity, which is aligned with our strategic objectives. Our new imprint not only enable us to better stand out on the global stage but also on digital and mobiles platforms.”

The redesign of Solotech’s brand image includes its new website showcasing the company’s new identity, which is the result of a long-term endeavor involving multiple collaborators (Ascendis, Apogée Solutions Créatives, etc.), and overseen by Christine Latour, marketing and communications director, as well as her entire team. The implementation of the new brand will continue in the following months in Solotech’s offices and on its gear. “I am convinced that our modernized and asserted identity, combined with our talented team, continues to strengthen our leadership and visibility on all continents,” said Tremblay.