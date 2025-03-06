Justin Timberlake Brings Sexy Back with Massive Floating Monolith

By
( )
published

TAIT brought the showstopping technology to life as Solotech was one of the helpful hands behind the audio and visuals.

Justin Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in Vancouver in April 2024 and continues in a 10-country worldwide venture, set to conclude in France this July. The Pro AV for his stage show has been... in sync, and blowing people's minds.

A post shared by AVIXA (@avixagram)

A photo posted by on

What has been coined "The Monolith" has been one of the main attractions of the show. Measuring an enormous 30x16 feet and covered in LED panels. Timberlake will ride The Monolith out of the back wall of the stage and perform. TAIT, who describes itself as technology enabled storytellers and has worked with Timberlake previously, collaborated with Timberlake's creative team to bring The Monolith to life. Check out how they did it below.

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - YouTube Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - YouTube
Watch On

SCN Top 50 systems integrator, Solotech, was one of the driving forces behind bringing the show to life. Per the integrator, their technology expertise helped with the ROE Visual V8T transparent LED screens, which according to their release, "added a dynamic visual layer to Timberlake’s performances, enriching the audience’s experience with immersive and engaging visuals. '

Solotech was also behind the the integration of an L-Acoustics K1 and K2 system, each one tailored to the specific venue—a unenvious task, considering the number of arenas across the world. The integrator also managed the tour lighting design. You can read more about Solotech's approach in this article from TPi magazine.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

More about installations
The interior of a Thai Starbucks with a lot of green decor.

Starbucks, Powersoft Produce a Latte Good Audio

Oval Office

Power to 'The People's House'
nya studios alit in a bluish, purple hue.

60 Ayrton Fixtures Upgrade Rig at nya studios
See more latest
Most Popular
nya studios alit in a bluish, purple hue.
60 Ayrton Fixtures Upgrade Rig at nya studios
The interior of a Thai Starbucks with a lot of green decor.
Starbucks, Powersoft Produce a Latte Good Audio
Oval Office
Power to 'The People's House'
Chris Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Vizrt
Roadmap 2025: Vizrt
Designed to support dynamic collaboration, video conferencing, and interactive training sessions, this cutting-edge environment was brought to life through a sophisticated AV integration by AV Architektura, with Jupiter Systems&#039; Pana displays playing a pivotal role in achieving the workspace&#039;s vision.
L’Oréal Poland Redefines the Modern Workplace
James A. Byrne Courthouse with AVoIP solutions.
Order in the Court... Via AVoIP and Visionary Solutions
The control room at Mediaset S.p.A with ton of TVs.
How Evertz Modernizes Playout and Channel Origination for Mediaset S.p.A
FedExForum’s new L-Acoustics arrays are also being used by touring music artists, including Memphis native Justin Timberlake.
Memphis Grizzlies’ Den Roars with L-Acoustics
Mónica Fernández, nsign.tv
Is Google Making a Digital Signage Move?
Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE
Roadmap 2025: IHSE