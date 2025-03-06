Justin Timberlake Brings Sexy Back with Massive Floating Monolith

Justin Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in Vancouver in April 2024 and continues in a 10-country worldwide venture, set to conclude in France this July. The Pro AV for his stage show has been... in sync, and blowing people's minds.

What has been coined "The Monolith" has been one of the main attractions of the show. Measuring an enormous 30x16 feet and covered in LED panels. Timberlake will ride The Monolith out of the back wall of the stage and perform. TAIT, who describes itself as technology enabled storytellers and has worked with Timberlake previously, collaborated with Timberlake's creative team to bring The Monolith to life. Check out how they did it below.

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour - YouTube Watch On

SCN Top 50 systems integrator, Solotech, was one of the driving forces behind bringing the show to life. Per the integrator, their technology expertise helped with the ROE Visual V8T transparent LED screens, which according to their release, "added a dynamic visual layer to Timberlake’s performances, enriching the audience’s experience with immersive and engaging visuals. '

Solotech was also behind the the integration of an L-Acoustics K1 and K2 system, each one tailored to the specific venue—a unenvious task, considering the number of arenas across the world. The integrator also managed the tour lighting design. You can read more about Solotech's approach in this article from TPi magazine.