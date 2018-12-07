Solotech Appoints Nicolino Iannotti as Vice President of Finance

Nicolas Lavoie, Solotech’s chief financial officer, has announced the appointment of Nicolino Iannotti as vice president, finance, effective January 7, 2019.

In this new position, Iannotti will actively contribute to the development of the finance department as a manager and key player in the management, forecasting and analysis of financial growth.

Nicolino Iannotti

Iannotti holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Concordia University, and the CPA, CMA and CA professional designations. He has 20 years of experience in accounting, external reporting, audit, and financial planning and analysis in large-scale companies such as Gildan and Deloitte.

“As a leader in financial management in the United States and Canada, Mr. Iannotti will be a great asset to support Solotech’s growth on a global scale”, said Lavoie.