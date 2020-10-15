Solotech Acquires Miami StageCraft

Solotech has acquired Miami StageCraft, a lighting sales and integration company located in Miami, FL. After acquiring Pro Sound & Video, SEAL, and Show Systems in January 2020, Solotech says it is once again expanding its service offering and inventory to better support local clients and ensure growth.

(Image credit: Solotech)

"Solotech was able to manage the [COVID-19] crisis and focus on opportunities for consolidation, with the goal of not only surpassing a difficult period but also becoming stronger and well positioned for when the business gets back and peaks again," said Philip Giffard, president, Sales and Systems Integration Division of Solotech.

“Solotech and its U.S. Divisions—Pro Sound & Video, SEAL, Show Systems. and now Miami StageCraft—have a strong reputation in the North American marketplace," added Rod Sintow, vice president, systems integration U.S.A., Solotech. "Operating under the newly unified branding 'A Solotech Company', all Florida-based brands will now showcase the companies’ common philosophy of delivering outstanding service and solutions to clients."