Socialive Announces New One-click Audio Capture Automation Capabilities

Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, announced new one-click audio capture automation capabilities for its popular Socialive platform. This new feature allows users to automatically extract and publish audio files from video content produced in Socialive with a single click.

Businesses can now quickly capture and repurpose audio from live and pre-recorded video content for podcasting, social media, and other audio-based mediums. Teams of all experience levels–from producers to content managers to everyday business users–can now create, broadcast, and distribute high-fidelity audio and video content from a flexible, unified platform. This dramatically consolidates the number of disparate tools required for professional-grade content production. Socialive is used by leading businesses including Charles Schwab, Deloitte, Nike, Oracle, TikTok, The New York Times, Walmart, and Zendesk.

“The convergence of video, live and on-demand audio, and podcasting has massive as-yet-untapped potential in the enterprise," said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. "At the same time as video is experiencing an exponential growth curve, demand for audio on social media and podcasting platforms is on the rise. The enormous popularity of podcasting in the consumer realm is inspiring strong interest in audio formats in the enterprise. In fact, research shows that 17 of the 25 largest Fortune 500 companies host their own podcasts on their corporate websites. Humans gravitate to voice-only as a complementary medium to video–we like to have the option of audio-only, whether it’s because of where or when we are consuming content, or how or with whom we’re sharing it.

“Socialive now makes it easier than ever before for content creators to give their audiences a choice in how to consume their content. We give businesses endless possibilities when it comes to creating, distributing and repurposing high-caliber content–with minimal effort and resource expenditure. With the growing need for audio programming in the enterprise, we’ve extended the types of content, formats, and distribution options available to our customers, allowing them to meet their audiences where they are, with the type of content they like to consume, in the way they like to consume it.”

Video content creation is on the rise, with 84 percent of enterprises experiencing an increased demand for video content in the past year, according to a recent study. However, many businesses lack the ability to easily repurpose previously recorded video content for novel purposes, such a podcasting. The need is clearly there, with nearly 90 percent of content marketers believing that repurposing content is more effective than creating new content from scratch. As the demand for new content continues to rise, enterprises must find ways to make the most of their existing creative assets for use across the business.

Traditional methods of audio and video content production require a vast number of separate, expensive tools, specialized skills and extensive planning, which can significantly limit the amount of content that enterprises can create. In the past, content creators had to make a choice between which ideas came to life in video, and which became a podcast or other audio format. Thirty-six percent of businesses cited time constraints as the biggest limiting factor to creating, broadcasting and distributing video content, followed by budget constraints (36 percent), and bandwidth limitations (25 percent).

Socialive Provides Powerful Content Repurposing Capabilities to Drive Greater Business Value

With Socialive’s one-click audio capture automation, businesses can now access all the tools needed to generate new audio and video content in one place, and, importantly, create both at the same time from the same assets. Users can now bring in up to 20 remote guests from anywhere in the world, from any device with the Socialive Virtual Green Room, which facilitates streamlined remote communication between video creators and talent. The platform’s Dual Recording Technology enables seamless high-quality audio and video capture for remote participants, even under poor network conditions. The result is an experience akin to a TV studio–but in the cloud.

Both composite and isolated audio files from individual contributors can be easily generated from any previous or live video content in the Socialive Recordings Library, a centralized, cloud-based content repository. Users can clip, customize, and edit audio content directly within the Socialive platform, before distributing audio files to podcasting platforms, social media channels, learning management systems, and internal communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams. Businesses can also leverage one-click audio capture automation retroactively on any previously generated video content to create recaps and clippings. Audio can also be overlayed on future videos, allowing for streamlined voiceovers for newly created content.

“A lot of effort, time, and energy goes into creating our content, so being able to utilize it in as many ways as possible is extremely important to our business,” said Michael Travers, senior director of marketing and sales at Saphyre. “With Socialive’s new capabilities, we are not only able to seamlessly produce high-quality video and audio content, but we are also able to magnify the scale at which it is consumed.”