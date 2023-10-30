Snap One Expands Security Portfolio with Alarm.com Products

Snap One is broadening its commercial-grade surveillance, access control, and video doorbell solutions by offering partners a variety of products from Alarm.com through its U.S. Partner Portal. According to Snap One senior security director Clint Choate, the move provides partners greater choice and flexibility to purchase and deploy security solutions through the same convenient procurement process and reliable supply chain as their other Snap One purchases.

“Our top priority is to support our partners’ needs and projects by offering the most in-demand products in every category through a streamlined ordering process, including the latest offerings from Alarm.com,” said Choate. “By adding Alarm.com to our portfolio, partners can now confidently respond to customer requests for specific security solutions and enjoy greater flexibility and choice when bidding on jobs.”

[Pro AV Equipment: Keep on Running]

Alarm.com’s platform features mobile and web-based end-user apps that can be deployed by both commercial and residential security integrators. Its platform supports a wide variety of security, access control and automation solutions, including video doorbells and cameras, energy management, NVRs, access control devices and cellular-based sensors. Perhaps most importantly for partners, Alarm.com’s solutions include a partner portal that facilitates recurring monthly revenue opportunities for security integrators.

Carrying a total of 48 unique Alarm.com SKUs, Snap One is providing partners access to powerful video solutions with the brand’s paid cloud-based video storage, health monitoring and intelligent analytics. Alarm.com cameras are NDAA compliant and come in multiple form factors for various uses. Alarm.com also provides cloud-based access control that offers user management, alarm control and video integration through its mobile app or web dashboard.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

The new additions to Snap One’s catalog expand on the existing security and access control solutions from leading in-house brands Control4, Clare Controls and Luma, and popular third-party providers including Digital Watchdog and Nest. All Alarm.com purchases made through the Snap One Partner Portal accrue 1X points toward Partner Rewards.