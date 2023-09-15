Snap One to Distribute LEA Professional In North America

LEA Professional has partnered with Snap One to expand sales opportunities for the LEA Professional product portfolio, while providing additional customer support for LEA customers in the United States. LEA Professional now provides high-quality amplifiers for Snap One’s outdoor residential and commercial audio systems, including Episode Radiance. Customers now get multiple ways to connect to the amplifiers remotely, meaning partners can provide service for their customers without being on-site.

“Demand for cloud-enabled solutions as well as remote monitoring and management capabilities that underpin service contracts and facilitate recurring revenue models continue to increase, LEA Professional’s technology is optimally positioned to succeed and uniquely qualified to complement the Snap One lineup,” explained Andras Balassy, senior business development manager at Snap One. “Through this collaboration, we look forward to introducing more customers to LEA Professional’s category-leading amplifiers and helping ensure our partners have access to the industry’s most innovative solutions.”

LEA Professional Connect Series of IoT-enabled amplifiers allows users to harness the cloud for remote control, monitoring, and configuration from a PC, tablet, or smartphone. Suited for commercial installations of any size, its cloud capabilities offer customers greater visibility into their audio systems, and allow customers and integrators to manage the system from afar, simplifying troubleshooting, managing updates, and eliminating the need for on-site maintenance.

“Snap One is a proven innovator and performer in terms of business process and contractor care,” Scott Robbins, vice president of sales at LEA Professional shared. “The solid connection to the home and business AV markets, coupled with LEA Professional’s award-winning technology, provides mutual growth opportunities for both organizations. Similar to LEA Professional, as the demand for innovative audio technologies continues to grow, Snap One’s commitment to high-quality customer service will help us better serve customers.”