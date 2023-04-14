SMPTE Partners with OSA

SMPTE (opens in new tab) is partnering with the Open Services Alliance, which focuses on enabling improved open interoperability among service-based applications. This partnership is a natural extension of SMPTE's Rapid Industry Solutions Program, which aims to make the standards process more efficient, transparent, and versatile.

OSA was established in 2019 and typically identifies two to three new initiatives each year, based on relevance, and completes them in a matter of months. OSA's ability to streamline service-based applications consistently year after year is invaluable to the industry.

Combined with SMPTE's stellar reputation, board membership, strong admin tools, administrative, marketing, and other staff, this partnership combines the strengths of both organizations, creating a collaborative force that will change how standards are created. With SMPTE and OSA working together, the entire RIS process will be streamlined from start to finish. This means that initiating, developing, and publishing solutions as SMPTE documents will be easier than ever.

Additionally, members of both OSA and SMPTE will need to be involved with only one organization rather than two, thus making it easier for the community's members to be involved with and expand on initiatives they care about most.

A top priority for this partnership is to address Catena, an interoperability project made possible by a partnership with Ross Video. SMPTE and OSA will expand this already popular tech that promises to revolutionize multivendor interoperability in hybrid cloud environments.

Those who wish to join the newly merged SMPTE and OSA can visit the SMPTE Member Portal. More information about the partnership and new initiatives is available by contacting one of the organizations or by participating in a special live event at the 2023 NAB Show at 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 17, at the NAB Show's Connect Inspiration Theater (W3421).

"We are very excited and pleased with the fortuitous timing of this partnership just before our industry comes together for the 100th NAB Show. Combining the strengths of these two organizations promises to simplify and accelerate development of cloud and microservice related standardization, so dearly needed by our industry," explained Chris Lennon, executive director of the OSA.