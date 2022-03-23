SMPTE Introduces 2022 Board Officers, Regional Governors, Governors-at-Large

SMPTE, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, introduced the board officers, regional governors, and governors-at-large serving terms on the SMPTE Board of Governors in 2022, as well as the standards, education, and membership directors appointed to serve in 2022. This leadership group will welcome SMPTE’s next executive director, continue to reimagine how professionals access engineering documents and articles, and guide the Society in providing ongoing value and service to the industry.

Hans Hoffmann (Image credit: SMPTE)

"It’s exciting to see the Society's leadership evolving to better reflect and represent SMPTE’s membership and the greater motion-imaging and media community,” said SMPTE President Hans Hoffmann. “Addressing the interests and needs of this diverse community is an important part of keeping SMPTE a relevant and valuable entity in supporting the industry. The Society’s 2022 SMPTE Board of Governors brings fresh perspectives to our work in empowering the industry to overcome creative and technical challenges and to build new innovations together.”

[Convert Digital Cinema Cameras into SMPTE Studio Cameras for Multi-camera Productions]

New SMPTE officers

Renard Jenkins (Image credit: SMPTE)

Renard Jenkins, senior vice president, production integration and creative technology services at Warner Bros./WarnerMedia, has been appointed SMPTE executive vice president. Jenkins is splitting the 2021-22 term with Patricia Keighley of IMAX following one year as executive vice president. Rose Lockwood, global account director at Belden, has been appointed SMPTE membership vice president for the 2022-23 term and will succeed Jenkins, who was the former membership vice president.

[SMPTE Opens Call for Papers for 2022 Media Technology Summit]

“As we move into 2022, we’ll continue to look at the Society as a whole and our strategy for keeping SMPTE relevant as the technology and industry continues to change at breakneck speed,” said Jenkins. “Being the first African American in the SMPTE EVP role, I’m eager to continue the work of casting a wider net with my SMPTE colleagues to make the Society a truly more inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.”

SMPTE also welcomes Florian Schleich, senior software engineer, media systems, at Netflix, elected as SMPTE standards vice president, and congratulates Paul Stechly, president at Applied Electronics, in his reelection to the office of SMPTE finance vice president. Both will be serving 2022-23 terms. They join 2021-22 officers Hans Hoffmann (president), Patrick Griffis (past president), John Ferder (secretary/treasurer), and Michael Zink (education vice president).

New SMPTE regional governors

For the 2022-23 term, the Society has elected eight regional governors.

Asia-Pacific Region: Michael Day, project management lead for Professional Media at Telstra Australia

Canada Region: Troy English, CTO and senior vice president of product development at Ross Video Group

Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Central South American Region: Dagmar Driesnack, solution manager at Rohde & Schwarz

U.S.-Eastern Region: David Long, director/associate professor at Rochester Institute of Technology

U.S.-Hollywood Region: Kylee Peña, manager of creative technologies program management at Netflix

U.S.-New York Region: Jeff Cohen, director of sales at Domo Broadcast Systems; Thomas Mauro, freelance media consultant

U.S.-Southern Region: Frank Torbert, director of technology at WKMG-Graham Media Group

U.S.-Western Region: Chris Lennon, office of the CTO: director of standards strategy at Ross Video Group

Governors-at-large

For the 2022 term, the SMPTE Board has appointed four governors-at-large.

Chaitanya Chinchlikar, vice president and business head, chief technology officer and head of emerging media at Whistling Woods International

Eric Gsell, staff engineer at Dolby Laboratories

Jim Helman, chief technology officer at MovieLabs

Rich Welsh, senior vice president of Innovation at Deluxe

SMPTE education, membership, and standards directors

The SMPTE leadership team includes a total of 15 directors for 2022: SMPTE education directors Polly Hickling, Peter Ludé, Liz Pieri, Jaclyn Pytlarz, and Iris Wu; SMPTE membership directors Zandra Clarke, Sally Hubbard, Chris Lapp, Ian MacSpadden, and John Shike; and SMPTE standards directors Dean Bullock, Bruce Devlin, Sally Hattori, Thomas Kernen, and Pierre-Anthony Lemiuex.