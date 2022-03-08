SMPTE Opens Call for Papers for 2022 Media Technology Summit

SMPTE, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, today announced its call for technical paper proposals for its annual conference, rebranded as the SMPTE Media Technology Summit 2022, Oct. 24-27, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. SMPTE will also accept proposals for participation in the conference’s popular SMPTE Storytellers series.

[SCN 2022 Stellar Service Awards Now Open for Entries]

“As we return to face-to-face conferences, the SMPTE Media Technology Summit 2022 will no doubt be prominent on the calendars of professionals, technologists, and engineers,” said Polly Hickling, education director at SMPTE and course leader, media technology at Solent University. “There have been great advancements in technology during a time where we have had limited opportunity to discuss what we've been doing, so this opportunity to discuss cutting-edge research, insight, and technology will be welcomed by many. The SMPTE Summit is an exciting chance to connect with everything they love about the technology and the people shaping our industry.”

[SMPTE Wins Emmy for IP-Based Media Transport]

Authors of proposals selected by the SMPTE Summit 2022 program committee will have the opportunity to present at the world’s premier forum for the exploration of current and future media technology, content creation, image and sound, and the allied arts and sciences. Proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry.

Paper proposals are due April 30. General topic areas include:

· Digital cinema and advancements;

· Streaming, artificial intelligence in content creation, media in the cloud, image related computing, media supply chain, research, and academic work;

· Remote production;

· Broadcast advancements;

· Sustainability topics;

· Technical leadership and industry change;

· Future of media;

· Esports and gaming;

· And others.

Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales, or promotional papers will not be considered. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

To submit a paper proposal, visit https://summit.smpte.org/summit2022/call_for_papers.

SMPTE Storytellers are short personal stories that highlight the more human side of the SMPTE community. Ideally, these stories are motivational, inspiring, compelling, personal, visionary, or some combination of these. Anyone interested in becoming a SMPTE Storyteller at the SMPTE Summit 2022 should send their name, job title, and 1,000 words or fewer about the main points of their story to education@smpte.org by May 15.