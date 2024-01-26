SMPTE Announces 2024 Leadership

SMPTE has introduced the board officers and regional governors who started serving their terms at the beginning of January.

Three SMPTE officers are continuing their service, each for an additional two-year term from Jan 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2025. The re-elected officers include standards vice president Sally Hattori, finance vice president Paul Stechly, and membership vice president Rose Lockwood. They will continue to serve alongside current board officers president Renard T. Jenkins, EVP Richard Welsh, education director Michael Zink, secretary Lisa Hobbs, and past president Hans Hoffmann.

"It's an honor to serve SMPTE again," said Lockwood. "Serving SMPTE in any capacity means supporting a good cause, but acting as a vice president for the organization shows that SMPTE members trust me too. I will honor that trust and do what I can for our Society."

In addition to the officers, six regional governors were elected by the Society to serve two-year terms in 2024-2025.

These include the following regional governors, re-elected to continue their service: