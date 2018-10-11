SMART Technologies Debuts TeamWorks for Workplace Collaboration

The What: SMART Technologies has released TeamWorks, its latest visual collaboration software that aims to enhance productivity, creativity, and innovation for team meetings—regardless of physical location or device. SMART launched TeamWorks to help teams start meetings quicker, easily collaborate in real time, share content between devices, and provide meeting recaps for more natural content interaction with in-room or remote participants.

The What Else: The software features a one-touch meeting launch and wireless screen sharing—addressing common issues when hosting meetings, helping to utilize existing technology and include dispersed teams.

“We need to rethink how we bring people and content together to leverage the talent, innovation and creativity of our teams and inspire greatness,” said Nicholas Svensson, executive vice president, chief development and operations officer, SMART Technologies. “With TeamWorks, we have democratized contribution so everyone can share simultaneously and users’ ability to share content in real-time will give them a more active voice and richer way of sharing content in-person or remotely. The combination of SMART Board interactive displays and TeamWorks helps companies bring their employees together, be more productive and achieve better outcomes.”

The Bottom Line: TeamWorks, when paired with a SMART interactive display, is a fully integrated collaboration solution that provides a holistic, simplified meeting room experience that caters to a full spectrum of needs, according to the company. TeamWorks is available now.

