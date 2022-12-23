Shure Joins Four Regional Groups of the International Telecommunication Union

Following up on Shure’s (opens in new tab) announcement earlier this year that it has joined the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Shure has joined four additional regional groups within the organization.

Shure is now part of the Arab Spectrum Management Group (ASMG), African Telecommunications Union (ATU), Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), and Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). Shure is already involved in the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT).

[Shure, ClearOne Reach Global Settlement] (opens in new tab)

“Shure continues to be a leader in advocating for regulations impacting the audio industry,” said Prakash Moorut, global head of spectrum and regulatory affairs at Shure. “By joining these regional groups, Shure will have improved opportunities to work together with other members to help shape the future communication technologies policy and regulatory environment, global standards, and best practices in all parts of the world.”

The ITU is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the organization allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to communications technologies for underserved communities worldwide.