Show Maker Symposium Launches Webinar Series to Support Live Event Pros

Underscoring its commitment to serve as a voice and a resource for live event professionals who are negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Show Maker Symposium has launched of a series of free, weekly webinars called “I’m with the Crew.” The series begins at 2:00pm eastern time on March 27 and runs weekly through May 8. Registration is now open here.

[Cuseum Offers Free Webinar on Keeping Audiences Engaged During COVID-19 Pandemic]

According to Show Maker Symposium founder Jim Digby, the new series takes the perspective of those who have any kind of supporting role in the live entertainment business and is intended to serve as a guided conversation on the many challenges these hard-working industry professionals now face.

“The series is designed to provide a very personal look at human nature and the adaptability that’s required to get through this unprecedented time in our industry,” Digby said.

Hosted by Digby and Misty Roberts, and guided by mental health professionals Taryn Longo and Dave Sherman, and featuring weekly special guests, the series aims to provides greater insight and control over how individuals can respond to these times and manifest the resilience to survive and start again. This week’s guest, Tamsin Embleton, has just released a 50-page guide on anxiety relief and self-isolation and is authoring the “Touring and Mental Health Manual” that is being supported by Live Nation.

“We hope to shine a light on the importance of understanding and managing the holistic-self in order to find the strength to take action,” Roberts said.

New webinars will run on March 27, April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, May 1, and May 8.