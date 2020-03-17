Cuseum Offers Free Webinar on Keeping Audiences Engaged During COVID-19 Pandemic

In light of the rapid spread of Coronavirus and new social distancing recommendations from public health officials, many visitor-serving cultural organizations have made the decision to temporarily close their doors to the public.

Just recently, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian Museums, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and museums of all shapes and sizes have shut down indefinitely or put drastic restrictions in place in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. As a result, many museums and cultural organizations face uncertainty about what the next days and weeks hold for them during this unusual time. But while they may be physically closed, what are creative and unique ways to keep audiences engaged?

Cuseum's Brendan Ciecko, Seema Rao of the Akron Art Museum, and Scott Stulen of Philbrook Museum of Art, are hosting a free webinar on March 18 at 2 p.m. ET to discuss the subject.

The panelists will talk about steps cultural organizations can take to engage their audiences digitally and continue their important work as trusted community resources during this public health and economic crisis, even when physical sites remain in lockdown.

To learn more or to register, click here.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.