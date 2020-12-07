Sharp NEC Intros MultiSync ME Series UHD Digital Signage Displays

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions has introduced its new Large Format MultiSync ME Series digital signage displays. The ME Series products focus on maintaining quality while providing a cost-conscious digital signage display integrated with the latest standards.

The What Else: One key feature of the ME Series is the option to mount the display in either landscape or portrait orientation. This allows for flexibility to display content in different ways, depending on the wall space or needs of the customer. These displays were also built for extended 18/7 operations and contain a full scheduler that allows for programmable daily on/off times if necessary. On top of this, the ME Series was built with external control capabilities in mind by allowing full control options via both the LAN and RS-232 interfaces. This allows for full compatibility with NEC NaViSet Administrator 2 software as well as other third-party control systems.

All MultiSync ME Series displays accept the Intel Smart Display Module Small or Large for sleek all-in-one intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor setting. This allows for implementation of Intel processor-based PCs and other peripheral devices without having to deal with the hassles of mounting external devices or running video or audio cabling. On top of this, the ME Series expands on the success of earlier display lineups by allowing for the optional implementation of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 directly into each display (available Q2 2021). The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 greatly outperforms previous versions by offering gigabyte network speeds, faster CPU processing, and true UHD/4K support.

“Recognizing that the market is evolving and display needs are changing, we realigned our mainstream product category to meet those dynamic requests,” Ben Hardy, senior product manager for large format displays for Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “Building this new series with the expected quality and modularity of NEC products in mind, we are thrilled to provide our customers with the high-quality, competitive, and trustworthy display solutions they have come to expect. We are eager to continue offering products that fit their specific needs while maintaining our unparalleled support.”

The Bottom Line: These standalone displays provide corporate, education, and retail environments with a robust digital signage solution, offering customers the technology they need to display clear and vivid UHD content. With button lockout functionality and a full metal chassis, these displays are well suited for hallway signage in a higher education facility, a welcome sign in a corporate office, or a scheduling board in a house of worship, among a variety of other applications.