Sharp Announces Synappx WorkSpaces for Office Analytics and Insights

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has launched Synappx WorkSpaces, the latest in its line of Synappx smart office solutions that allows organizations to streamline technology operations while improving the analytics needed to enhance efficiency.

The What Else: Synappx WorkSpaces enhances the functionality of the Windows collaboration display (WCD) from Sharp by leveraging the device's data collection modules into a dashboard to provide organizations with the critical data and analytics needed to make informed decisions about their WCD technology and workspace productivity investments.

Related: Sharp Debuts 120-Inch 8K Professional Display

Synappx Workspaces helps organizations meet their productivity goals by providing data on whether employees are using Windows collaboration displays, tracking who is booking a shared workspace and determining if meetings are taking place as scheduled. In addition, this type of analytical data is becoming increasingly valuable as many businesses begin assessing how to return to the office once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and ensure they do so with increased employee productivity.

"Our evolving workplace environment requires deeper analytics to inform smarter organizations, especially as we make the move from a home-based to a more hybrid workforce," said Vince Jannelli, associate VP, software product management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Synappx WorkSpaces provides the insights needed to determine the success of collaboration technology, helping organizations invest smarter, positively impact productivity and promote employee satisfaction."

The Bottom Line: Designed to address common workspace challenges for businesses of any size, Synappx WorkSpaces monitors ambient conditions, such as temperature changes and attendee impact on the meeting environment. Its analytics provide alert notifications about factors that can impact employee productivity, such as temperature, humidity, and air quality. It does this by combining data collected by the IoT sensor hub on the Windows collaboration display with data from Microsoft 365.