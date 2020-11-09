Sharp Debuts 120-Inch 8K Professional Display

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America has debuted its new 120-inch class (diagonal) 8M-B120C 8K Ultra-HD Professional LCD display for commercial applications.

The What Else: The 8M-B120C provides continuous operation for up to 16 hours a day and is embedded with 70-watt, multi-speaker audio system. The display comes with flexible installation and connection via a single HDMI cable and a LAN port that allows you to connect the monitor to a PC. It can also connect to four PCs via video cables to show content on one large screen. In addition, it comes bundled with a floor stand and wall-mounting brackets.

Related: Newly Formed Sharp NEC Display Solutions Starts Operations

"We're excited to offer our largest display with the highest image quality to date, creating an incredibly immersive effect that puts the user right inside the scene," said Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Delivering overwhelming reality never seen before on a display, the new 8K display highlights the long history of innovation at Sharp and provides additional value for customers who want the very best."

The Bottom Line: Employing a wide-color-gamut color filter and optimized LED backlight phosphors, the display reproduces improved gradations of red, blue, and green, making it well suited for environments that require exceptional detail, including corporate lobbies, showrooms, museums, and video production.

The new 8K display is available on a special-order basis and orders may be placed immediately.