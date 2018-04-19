Severtson Screens To Feature Giant Electric Motorized Cinema-Sized Screens at 2018 InfoComm

The What: Severtson Screens will feature the SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema-Sized Projection Screen line during InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3638. The screens are available up to 12 meters wide and are ideal for large venues where the screen needs to be raised and lowered, like in an opera or play house with a large stage environment.

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

The What Else: The giant electric motorized projection screens are available in all offered gain levels as well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf, and microperf so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatrers.

“The SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized projection screens were the first giant electric high quality 3D screens available on the market at these larger cinematic sizes,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Due to our folded screen technology and coating, it has enabled us to create an electric cinema screen that can be rolled up and down frequently without damaging the screen’s surface. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.”

The Bottom Line: The new SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line features a coated surface to reduce bruising and scuffing; viewing angles ranging from 30- to 40-degree half gain, depending on the specific screen gain requested; and water-based coating to promote longevity by maintaining optical properties over time.