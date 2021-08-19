Sennheiser Updates Network Charger, Control Cockpit Software

The What: Sennheiser is unveiling two major updates as part of its ongoing commitment to making digital workflows on campus as simple and productive as possible. With the new CHG 2N charger, the company meets the requests of higher education institutions for a two-bay networkable charger for its SpeechLine Digital Wireless microphone system. The company has also launched a major update of its Sennheiser Control Cockpit software, making remote management of Sennheiser audio devices even easier. Version 5.0 not only allows AV and IT staff to control the new charger but for the first time also enables them to monitor the status of the MobileConnect Manager, linking this assistive listening system with the microphone systems in Sennheiser's education portfolio.

The What Else: The new CHG 2N is a two-bay version of the SpeechLine CHG 4N four-bay charger. Like its big brother, the CHG 2N is network-enabled and features individual bays for recharging SpeechLine bodypack and handheld microphones. Each bay has four LEDs to indicate the battery charging status. The flexible network interface provides IPv4 and IPv6 compatibility for seamless integration. All settings and battery status information can be monitored and remotely controlled using the latest version of Sennheiser Control Cockpit.

Whether AV and IT staff remotely manage just a few rooms or the entire campus, Sennheiser Control Cockpit will ensure a convenient and efficient experience. For the first time, version 5.0 now links to the MobileConnect Manager, enabling operators to monitor both microphone and assistive listening systems from one software, and allowing them to receive status notification via text or e-mail.

The Bottom Line: Sennheiser's CHG 2N two-bay network charger for SpeechLine Digital Wireless transmitters benefits education institutions that require smaller setups in their seminar rooms and lecture halls. The latest Sennheiser Control Cockpit software version enables monitoring and control of the new CHG 2N network charger for SpeechLine Digital Wireless and integrates the MobileConnect Manager.