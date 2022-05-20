Sennheiser to Host ADA Compliance for Hearing Assist in Public Spaces Seminar

Audio specialist Sennheiser will be hosting a free online seminar/roundtable focused on the hearing loss community experience in public venues. The seminar, entitled "The Hearing Loss Community: Bridging the Gap Between Design, Implementation and the End User Perspective," is open all pre-registrants and will take place on May 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The roundtable discussion will connect the dots among the end user, the design consultant, AV integrator, and the facility manager as relates to ADA compliance for hearing assistance in public places. Register now to hear answers to questions like:

What are the hearing assistance considerations when planning a meeting space or classroom?

Has hearing assist technology kept up with end user requirements?

What are the meeting space and classroom requirements for ADA compliance?

The eminently qualified panel will address these questions and many more during this 90-minute roundtable seminar. Panelists will include:

Lise Hamlin: Director of Public Policy, Hearing Loss Association of America

Linda Kozma-Spytek: Consultant & Professional Advisor on Technology, Hearing Loss Association of America

Nick Mitchell: Vice President, Sales Support Group (North America), Diversified

Jonathan Owens, CTS-D: Senior Associate, Shen Milsom & Wilke

Bob Smith: Director of Classroom Innovation, Stanford University

The roundtable discussion is open to all and will be moderated by David Missall, insights manager consultants & technical application engineer manager, Sennheiser. “I’m really looking forward to hosting this roundtable discussion on an important topic. We have a great panel of experts that are highly qualified to discuss the needs of the hearing loss community in public spaces and how technology is or is not meeting these challenges."