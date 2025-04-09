Workplace 2025: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser

The modern workplace has evolved greatly in recent years and has caused a giant shift in culture, space planning, and technologies alike—including workplace trends. A great deal of this shift has to do with modularity. Recently, I was in a workspace in New York where only a few meeting rooms had doors on them. The cabinetry was on wheels, and the curtain walls between spaces were completely mobile, providing the ability to create your own space in any part of the building. It was like looking into the future in a modular way—eradicating limitations on how employees can utilize the workspace.

I believe that audio is the most important factor in current technology and the modern workplace." —Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser

As it pertains to workplace trends, hybrid and remote work are here to stay for many industries. With that comes ensuring that meetings are being held effectively from all corners of the world and that whoever is online is having a unified experience. Take equitable sizing, for example: Many cameras do tiling these days, so if you have 10 people on one screen in a meeting, everyone is equally sized. It’s important that one person’s tile doesn’t appear to be twice or thrice the size of another’s. Current technology is able to incorporate AI to ensure that not only is everyone equitably sized, but that if you were to move around the room while on camera, you would be properly followed within your given frame.

Being a part of Sennheiser, I believe that audio is the most important factor in current technology and the modern workplace. Having bad video on a call isn’t ideal, but it is workable. Having bad audio can cost the company time and money because the conveyance is all verbal. Good audio is imperative.

Overall, it’s an exciting time for advancements in the modern workplace, and we at Sennheiser look forward to continuing to help customers future-proof their office with innovative audio solutions.