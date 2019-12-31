Sennheiser to Highlight Campus-Wide Audio at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020, Sennheiser says it will show how easily its audio systems can be deployed and integrated, as well as controlled and maintained in campus-style installations.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out which solutions Sennheiser will showcase at ISE 2020.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) MobileConnect Assistive Listening System Consisting of the MobileConnect Station, MobileConnect Manager, and the MobileConnect App, the streaming solution provides students with a fully inclusive and individually adaptable listening experience. Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) SpeechLine Digital Wireless Microphone System Sennheiser’s SpeechLine Digital Wireless microphone system will be expanded by a new multichannel receiver, whose form and function recommends it to modern IT infrastructures, according to the company. Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) TeamConnect Ceiling 2 TeamConnect Ceiling 2, a certified for Microsoft Teams product, can be tried and tested in a live demo room at the Sennheiser stand. ISE 2020 visitors can experience the audio transmission and interconnectivity of the adaptive beamforming microphone.

Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser Control Cockpit Software Also on display at ISE 2020 will be a major update for the Sennheiser Control Cockpit software, which allows centralized control and monitoring of campus- and company-wide audio installations with Sennheiser’s wireless microphone series such as SpeechLine Digital Wireless, evolution wireless G3 and G4, Digital 6000, as well as the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone.

“We see the integration of technologies and inclusion of people as being crucial goals that inspire our focus," said Ron Holtdijk, director business communications at Sennheiser. "Our microphone and streaming solutions help our customers achieve these objectives, covering all audio and communication requirements on campus—whether it’s for lecture halls, smaller seminar rooms, or even conference rooms.”

The new Sennheiser solutions can be experienced from February 11-14, on Stand 2-B50 at ISE 2020.

