Sennheiser, Lumens Team Up for More Engaging Hybrid Meeting

By AVNetwork Staff
published

TeamConnect Ceiling Medium now combines with Lumens CamConnect Pro and PTZ cameras to automatically track the active speaker.

Sennheiser x Lumens integration shown in a conference room.
(Image credit: Sennheiser | Lumens)

Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) microphone has been integrated into Lumens CamConnect Pro Solution Voice-Tracking Camera System.
The solution uses the TCC M beamforming technology to enable active speaker tracking by Lumens PTZ cameras, creating a dynamic hybrid meeting experience.

TCC M joins Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 as a ceiling microphone option for Lumens CamConnect users. Working with Sennheiser TeamConnect ceiling microphones, Lumens voice-tracking CamConnect Processor, AI-Box1, receives real-time sound azimuth data. This enables the Lumens PTZ cameras to instantly add voice-tracking functionality to conferencing cameras and switch camera focus between different speakers automatically.

The Sennheiser/Lumens solution is well-suited for meeting spaces, classrooms, and lecture halls, where voice tracked cameras transform a static presentation into a truly televisual experience. The entire process is automated, delivering significant operational costs.

Integrating the two technologies instantly enhances remote delegate engagement and encourages a new level of multi-site interaction. The CamConnect Pro solution supports multi-room, multi-microphone and multi-camera installations and integrates with all leading UC platforms.

