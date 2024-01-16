Sennheiser, Lumens Team Up for More Engaging Hybrid Meeting

Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) microphone has been integrated into Lumens CamConnect Pro Solution Voice-Tracking Camera System.

The solution uses the TCC M beamforming technology to enable active speaker tracking by Lumens PTZ cameras, creating a dynamic hybrid meeting experience.

TCC M joins Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 as a ceiling microphone option for Lumens CamConnect users. Working with Sennheiser TeamConnect ceiling microphones, Lumens voice-tracking CamConnect Processor, AI-Box1, receives real-time sound azimuth data. This enables the Lumens PTZ cameras to instantly add voice-tracking functionality to conferencing cameras and switch camera focus between different speakers automatically.

The Sennheiser/Lumens solution is well-suited for meeting spaces, classrooms, and lecture halls, where voice tracked cameras transform a static presentation into a truly televisual experience. The entire process is automated, delivering significant operational costs.

Integrating the two technologies instantly enhances remote delegate engagement and encourages a new level of multi-site interaction. The CamConnect Pro solution supports multi-room, multi-microphone and multi-camera installations and integrates with all leading UC platforms.