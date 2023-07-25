Xilica, Lumens Partner to Integrate Automated Voice-Based Camera Tracking

Xilica has partnered with Lumens Digital Optics to deliver greater AV automation in hybrid collaboration spaces. The partnership integrates Lumens’ high-quality Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera functionality into Xilica’s Cat5-based audio room systems, resulting in an out-of-the-box, fully integrated video and audio solution with automated voice-based camera tracking capability and no upfront programming or licensing. The joint solution is available through mutual distribution partners in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Xilica’s automated camera-tracking technology utilizes data feeds from a range of beamforming ceiling microphone arrays to accurately steer IP-controllable PTZ cameras to specific positions around a collaboration space. With integrated control engines, capable of Lua scripting for almost any IP-controllable product, Xilica’s digital signal processors have become a popular choice for simplifying system operation in collaboration environments. By activating a new partnership with Lumens, Xilica can offer its customers a wider choice of vendor for camera products and expand the range of rooms that can be covered with this technology more deeply into higher education, government and judicial, and corporate markets.

“Configuration of Xilica’s automated camera tracking technology has always been intuitive, but this new integration with Lumens significantly simplifies the configuration process for our customers,” said Steven Liang, vice president product development, Lumens. “Lumens functionality and control is natively integrated into Xilica software for an easy, turnkey experience for customers, leveraging pre-designed templates and pre-built user interface options for an immediate deployment. With just a few clicks, Lumens and Xilica customers can obtain a sophisticated, easy-to-deploy automated solution for voice-based camera tracking without code and a high learning-curve.”

“We are bringing sound and video together over the network in a way that drives interaction and connection between presenter and audience, no matter the scale of the system or room configuration,” said Shaun Robinson, vice president product, Xilica. “This solution ultimately eliminates the need for users to directly control cameras during a conference or classroom session in any collaborative environment, while giving them the freedom to fully-utilize their space and communicate in a way that is natural for them.”