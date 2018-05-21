Sennheiser Launches TeamConnect Ceiling 2

The What: Sennheiser (C1660) is previewing the next generation of its ceiling microphone, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 at InfoComm 18. The audio specialist’s new ceiling array microphone, available from October 2018, is designed to provide improved audio quality for voice and video conferences with automatic adaptive beamforming technology. This automatically focuses on the voice of a speaker in the room, regardless of their position.

The What Else: TeamConnect Ceiling 2 provides enhanced versatility and interoperability with support for Dante networks and Power over Ethernet. It will be compatible with Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit software for remote management, and offer remote configuration and monitoring via an open media control protocol (API), allowing for integration into media systems and camera control applications.

“Ensuring optimum connectivity has been key in the development of TeamConnect Ceiling 2,” said Jens Werner, portfolio manager, business communication at Sennheiser. “This ground-breaking ceiling array microphone comes with Dante and PoE network integration, is enabled for remote control via the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app, or can easily be integrated into other media control systems using the open media control protocol.”

With 28 omnidirectional microphone capsules integrated within the discrete ceiling array, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 delivers high-quality audio that is free from ambient noise. This enhances the conference experience for remote participants through clear speech.

TeamConnect Ceiling 2 improves on its predecessor’s integration flexibility with support for the Dante multichannel audio networking standard, which builds on existing IP and Ethernet networking technology. With both an analog audio output and two digital Dante audio outputs that support redundancy mode, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 offers connectivity with any conferencing system and with digital audio networks. Support for the Power over Ethernet standard via the Ethernet port adds to the ease of integration and installation.

TeamConnect Ceiling 2 will also offer support for Sennheiser Control Cockpit, Sennheiser’s network control software. Providing a digital workflow for network-enabled devices from Sennheiser, the professional remote software allows centralized administration, configuration, and monitoring of one or multiple ceiling mics within the network. Accessible on any device via a browser, Sennheiser Control Cockpit makes TeamConnect Ceiling 2 installations easier to manage. For integration into larger media control systems, integrators can make use of Sennheiser’s open media control protocol (API) to offer remote configuration, control and monitoring of the TeamConnect Ceiling 2.

The Bottom Line: Well suited for mid- to large-sized meeting rooms, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can be installed discreetly into the ceiling to allow for flexible usage of a space. As well as freeing tables of cables and mics, it allows participants the freedom from adjusting their seating arrangements or conversational style to suit the audio setup in the room. Sennheiser’s adaptive beamforming technology automatically follows the active speaker’s voice letting people speak naturally—whether they are sitting, standing or moving around the room.