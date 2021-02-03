Sennheiser Adds TruVoicelift to TeamConnect Ceiling 2

The What: Sennheiser has announced a free firmware update for its TeamConnect Ceiling 2 conferencing mics that adds TruVoicelift, a voice amplification system that improves audio intelligibility.

The What Else: TruVoicelift is powered by an advanced frequency shift algorithm that delivers a few crucial extra dB of gain, as well as a “feedback prevention mute” function—if levels should get too loud, TCC 2 briefly mutes to prevent any feedback. Speakers can therefore relax and focus on their presentation, knowing that TeamConnect Ceiling 2 will provide optimum audio for their audience.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

During pauses in speaking, if a pre-defined audio threshold is not reached, a noise gate will be activated that mutes TeamConnect Ceiling 2 to prevent any background noise from being amplified.

Depending on the size and configuration of the room, additional TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphones can be installed as audience mics, thus creating a completely touchless microphone solution that reduces potential hygiene risks.

All TruVoicelift settings can be controlled via the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app. The app also allows users to create “priority zones,” i.e. areas where audio is predominantly picked up. This is helpful for any setups where audio usually comes from a defined place, such as the front of a lecture hall. Also, you can define “advanced exclusion zones,” enabling you to target and exclude noise sources with pinpoint accuracy, such as air conditioning or ventilation equipment.

“We have many happy TeamConnect Ceiling 2 users across the globe, and we asked ourselves: What if they could use their existing tech for even more?” said Jens Werner, portfolio manager in Sennheiser’s Business Communication Division. “This was the starting point for designing the latest software update, which adds the TruVoicelift functionality to TeamConnect Ceiling 2. It endows the mic array with many innovative features for perfect audio all the way to the back row.”

The Bottom Line: TruVoicelift enables clearly audible in-room audio for classrooms, lecture halls, and boardrooms, with many controllable features that make for a pleasant and clear listening experience. For existing TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) implementations, users can now add the TruVoicelift functionality simply by installing the free firmware update (1.6.4) via the new version of the Sennheiser Control Cockpit app (4.3.0).