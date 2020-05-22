ScreenBeam Adds Chromebook Support to Classroom Commander Orchestration Platform

The What: ScreenBeam’s Classroom Commander orchestration platform is now available for both Chromebook and Windows 1:1 classroom environments.

The What Else: Supporting up to 50 student Windows or Chromebook devices and a teacher Windows, macOS, iOS or Chromebook device, the platform untethers teachers from the classroom display. Educators can create an agile learning environment by moving freely and interacting with students without interrupting instruction.

Teachers can monitor student devices and active applications in real time to keep the classroom focused and identify disengaged students quickly. During guided lessons, teachers can message a student or group, blank and lock the keyboard/mouse on a single student screen, multiple student screens, or the entire class to command attention. With teacher permission, students can display their work right from their desks for the entire classroom to view. Thanks to the platform’s wireless inking and touch display support, teachers using Window 10 devices can also annotate directly onto a student screen from the classroom display, even when student devices are not touch-enabled.

The Classroom Commander Orchestration software is included with each ScreenBeam 1000 EDU wireless display receiver.

“As 1:1 programs continue to proliferate across K-12 classrooms, and with Chromebooks making up nearly 60 percent of computers purchased (USA K-12) year-over-year for the past consecutive years, our expansion comes at an ideal time,” said Michael Ehlenberger, ScreenBeam vice president and general manager. “ScreenBeam has worked to provide solutions to allow for an untethered classroom and give teachers the ability to run a well-orchestrated, device-rich environment. Now all teachers can do this no matter what device they utilize in their classrooms.”

The Bottom Line: The ScreenBeam Classroom Commander is designed for today’s modern one-to-one or one-to-many modern classrooms by combining wireless display with student device orchestration to improve lesson flow and collaboration. Classroom Commander with Chromebook and Windows support is free with the purchase of the 1000 EDU for$499 per classroom.