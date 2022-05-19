Screen Innovations Appoints New COO to Bolster Screen and Shade Business

With the demand for motorized window coverings and projection screens is skyrocketing, Screen Innovations has taken decisive and deliberate steps to grab a slice of this pie, most recently with the appointment of Kim Parker as COO.

Formerly Snap One vice president of sales, specialty channels, Parker has the skills and passion to strengthen and advance SI’s screen and shade business with dynamic sales and marketing, product development, and service and support initiatives. Drawing from more than 25 years of experience building and implementing successful business plans for a wide range of companies within the custom integration industry, Parker will spearhead programs focused on building a larger presence for SI within AV, systems integration, window covering, and other residential and commercial channels.

“From our beginnings as a garage start-up in Austin, TX, we’ve established ourselves as a premier manufacturer of technologically advanced, design-forward screen and shade solutions in the systems integration community. It’s time to press forward, expanding opportunities and scale for our dealers,” said SI CEO Ryan Gustafson. “The projection screen and window covering markets continue to grow at record rates; we feel we have the right products and ideas to make a huge impact, and now, with Kim leading the charge, we have the right person in place to bring our screen and shade visions to fruition.”

Kim Parker Reaffirms SI as a Trend-Setter in Shade and Screen

(Image credit: Screen Innovations)

A self-proclaimed fan of SI for years, Parker has kept a close eye on the company’s progression during his 13-year tenure at Control4 and Snap One. “I was blown away by SI’s Black Diamond screen material the first time I witnessed it while touring the manufacturing facility years ago, and even encouraged our dealers to check it out,” said Parker. “As SI evolved into shades, I saw a remarkable business opportunity and felt compelled to help them scale their business model to meet the incredible market demand, just as I had with Control4, Snap One, and other companies in the past.

“SI is already known as the irrefutable trendsetter in the projection screen industry, and they’re on the same trajectory for shade. I’m thrilled to be on board to accelerate that momentum by expanding SI’s sales channels into new markets, improving our product development and manufacturing processes, refining our marketing strategies, and strengthening our dealer support.”

As SI’s new COO, Parker will be involved in every facet of the SI business, from product development, sales, and marketing to dealer support, training, and education. “Our success hinges directly on our dealers’ successes,” Parker continued. “It’s a key tenant of SI that involves an entire chain of deliverables that we’ll be addressing—even down to purchase orders and documentation—we’ll be making it simpler, more streamlined, and more accessible as part of our overall business-building objective.”

With Parker at the helm, SI is poised to build and broaden its shade and screen business through problem-solving, aesthetically appealing products, extensive training and education, and opportunities to work collaboratively with architects, designers, and window covering specialists. “Kim understands that SI is only as successful as its dealers, and is committed to providing them with all the tools necessary to make shade a bigger, more profitable part of their business,” Gustafson said.