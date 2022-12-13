SCN Stocking Stuffer: Audio-Technica AT2040

Your choice of microphone defines who you are. Well, maybe not, but it certainly helps to define how you sound. For podcasters or other content creators on a budget, the Audio-Technica AT2040 (opens in new tab) dynamic microphone delivers warm, natural sound, especially for close-up vocal reproduction.

The mic is inspired by AT’s BP40 large-diaphragm dynamic broadcast microphone—but it only costs $99. The AT2040 has a professional, stylish look, with all-metal construction, XLR output, and an internal windscreen. Plus, its hypercardioid pickup pattern is ideal for rejecting room noise. A pivoting stand mount as well as a carrying pouch are also included.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.