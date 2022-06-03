SCN Friday Rewind: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Before we head off to InfoComm 2022, take a look at the five stories that created a buzz this past week on the AV Network (opens in new tab).

Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Over the past few seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team has experienced an exciting transition. Younger, fresh players have taken the league by storm and the wins are mounting up. And as the on-field product improved, so did things behind the scenes.

Part of a $200-million budget to renovate the Rogers Centre and surrounding area was focused on the technology in the team’s stadium. With the previous AV upgrades completed circa 2012, it was simply time for a reboot.

SCN Hybrid World: Look Up, Listen Up with These 9 Ceiling Mics

Welcome to hybrid life, 2022. Whether you’re in the classroom or conference room, you now have to consider both remote and in-person participants. Having crystal-clear audio is more important than ever, with those calling in not wanting to miss anything their in-person colleagues have to say. That's where ceiling microphones and beamforming technology come into play.

InfoComm 2022: Explore Pro AV Solutions and Trends for Audio and Live Events

InfoComm 2022 on June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Center will explore the Pro AV solutions that power live events in addition to the latest advancements in audio solutions. The show will feature an extensive lineup of leading solution providers across the trade show floor, a comprehensive education program, audio demo rooms, and tours of Pro AV applications around Las Vegas that highlight these vibrant Pro AV solutions.

AV Technology's Cindy Davis and SCN's Wayne Cavadi and Mark J. Pescatore caught up with exhibitors before they headed to Las Vegas to find out trends, topics, and products they were looking most forward to seeing and sharing.

BrightSign to Unveil New XC5 Media Players at InfoComm 2022

BrightSign (opens in new tab), a global market leader in digital signage media players, announced that it will preview its forthcoming XC5 media players at InfoComm 2022 (booth N735). Show attendees will be the first to sneak a peek at BrightSign’s new hardware—the first new players unveiled by the company in nearly two years.

