InfoComm 2022: Explore Pro AV Solutions and Trends for Audio and Live Events

InfoComm 2022 on June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Center will explore the Pro AV solutions that power live events in addition to the latest advancements in audio solutions. The show will feature an extensive lineup of leading solution providers across the trade show floor, a comprehensive education program, audio demo rooms, and tours of Pro AV applications around Las Vegas that highlight these vibrant Pro AV solutions.

“The live events and audio communities have produced so much innovation over the past two years,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “We are excited to bring these groups together for education and insights into how productions have evolved and the new technologies making this possible.”

On Tues., June 7, Eboni Green, CEO of Mics to Messaging and Alexander Williams, CTS, CTS-D, technology director for Mics to Messaging, will present the session “Create Remarkable Hybrid Events Using AV, Social Media, and Messaging (opens in new tab).” Green and Williams emphasize that the foundation to creating an amazing hybrid event experience is the strategic planning of on-site experiences that will be well-received virtually and provide sufficient ROI for event investors. Their session will focus on creating events that provide opportunities for connection, brand engagement and advocacy, and support strategic goals.

On Wed., June 8, Troy Peters, CTS, vice president of marketing and business development for Video West, will lead the session “Show Calling and Stage Management for Live Events (opens in new tab).” He will discuss the show caller’s role in directing an audiovisual experience with numerous moving parts. From managing the onstage talent, to the technical know-how, Peters will share how to engage with the on-site engineers, show producers, stage managers, and even the audience to design and execute the perfect live event.

Also taking place on Wed., June 8, is the session “Networked Audio Protocols and Use Cases (opens in new tab).” A panel of experts who have worked to shape these protocols will discuss their intents, strengths, and technical implementation. They’ll also discuss the future of audio protocols, including how companies and organizations can work together to support openness, interoperability, and ultimately network convergence. The panel includes Dan Ferrisi, editor-in-chief of Commercial Integrator, Paul Zielie, CTS-D, CTS-I, solutions architect for AVCoIP, Scott Sugden, product and technology outreach manager for L-Acoustics, Kathryn Taub, vertical marketing manager for corporate and higher education at Audinate, and Andrew Starks, director of product management at Macnica Americas.

The session “Selecting Assistive Listening Technology (opens in new tab)” on Thurs., June 9, will be led by Dave Bertrand, national sales manager of Western U.S for Williams AV. He will address how an AV professional’s goal is to create meaningful user experiences, yet sometimes the impact of these engaging experiences is lost on people with hearing challenges. Bertrand will discuss the ADA standards that state that it’s the responsibility of public venues to ensure that everyone can equally participate in the venue’s offering. He will share how to select the right assistive listening technology to meet ADA requirements while creating an exceptional user experience.

In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth W2247) will host free presentations Wednesday through Friday, spotlighting live events, audio, and other key pro AV solutions.

InfoComm 2022 will feature 10 audio demo rooms, purpose-built showrooms where attendees can experience different audio products away from the ambient noise of the trade show floor. Attendees will immerse themselves in the audio experience with product demonstrations, enjoy live performances from special guests, learn from the experts at top audio manufacturers, and discover what's next on the audio product horizon. The audio demo rooms are open Tues., June 7 through Fri., June 10. View the full schedule (opens in new tab).

The Live Events Forum and Reception (opens in new tab) takes place on Thurs., June 9. This event is an opportunity for live events professionals to discuss the latest happenings and changes in the live events industry and mingle with peers.

In addition, a tour of Las Vegas nightclubs led by Gerardo Gonzalez, senior director, technical services for Tao Group Hospitality, will take attendees through JEWEL, Hakkasan, and Omnia to see how each showcases their style of audiovisual guest experiences, from automation to lights, visuals, and sound. Attendees will learn firsthand from the technicians that work with some of the top artists in the world. This tour is set for Wed., June 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional tours showcasing live events solutions will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas, Illuminarium Experiences, and Omega Mart.