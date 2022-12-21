SCN Exclusive: Snap One Hits the Road to ISE 2023 with New Solutions

Snap One (opens in new tab) is returning to ISE 2023 with a strong commitment to international expansion and a comprehensive showcase of new solutions debuting for the first time internationally across the control, lighting, audio, power, and surveillance categories in Stand 2D400.

“We’re thrilled to return to ISE and show our international partners how our solutions can help them build stronger businesses,” said Kordon Vaughn, vice president marketing at Snap One. “Our intention is to give our global partners the tools they need to increase customer satisfaction, reduce installation pain points, and facilitate success.”

Notable new products on display include Control4 Vibrant Lighting, Control4 Halo Remotes, Episode Radiance Audio & Lighting System, Luma x20 Surveillance, IP-Enabled Wattbox Solutions, and the latest updates to OvrC and our OvrC Ecosystem.

Control4 Vibrant Lighting

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new Control4 Vibrant Linear Lighting enables partners to deliver personalized lighting experiences for any mood, activity or time of day. The product line includes LED tape in a full selection of white, tunable white, color, and color + tunable white options, and provides all the accessories needed to create beautiful and sophisticated lighting experiences.

With Vibrant Linear Lighting, partners can design scenes that can be activated with the press of a button, a voice command, or through automation to enrich a customer’s lifestyle and well-being.

Control4 Halo Remotes

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new Control4 Halo Family of Remote Controls offer customers a beautiful new way to interact with their Control4 system. Halo and Halo Touch deliver elegant industrial designs, a refined user interface, and are packed with premium new features like a color screen, new graphical interface, dual-band Wi-Fi support, backlit buttons, and push-to-talk voice control. The Halo model features a 2.8-inch screen that is navigable with hard buttons and provides full access to connected devices, while the Halo Touch model features a premium brushed-aluminum chassis and makes every function available through an intuitive 3.2-inch customizable touchscreen.

Episode Radiance Audio and Lighting System

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new Episode Radiance is the world’s first outdoor audio and lighting system to power audio and lighting through a single two-conductor wire. Using patent-pending ACE technology from Swarm designed exclusively for Snap One, the Episode Radiance series includes a robust all-metal 70-volt outdoor bollard-style speaker and LED light module that can be attached to a speaker or mounted as a standalone lamp for both spot and flood lighting needs.

The Episode Radiance series enables Snap One partners who focus on either audio or lighting to broaden their offerings with a unique, attractive solution that is durable, easy to install, and not available anywhere else.

Luma x20 Surveillance

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new Luma x20 family of surveillance products are fully NDAA-compliant, deliver the latest AI-powered security features and provide customers greater peace of mind while simplifying installation and long-term maintenance through full OvrC integration.

The brand new x20 product family provides partners with much faster setup via OvrC and gives users a state-of-the-art experience with the brand new Luma View mobile app for system control and live monitoring. The Luma View app features AI-filtered events, allows customers to save and share clips, and scrub synchronized event footage provides users with a superior experience when interacting with their Luma surveillance system.

IP-Enabled WattBox Solutions

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One recently announced the international launch of IP-enabled WattBox models in the APAC and EMEA markets for the first time since the brand’s inception—including the WattBox 800 Series 1U 8-Outlet IP Power Conditioners. These new devices are available for immediate purchase, enabling partners across the globe to utilize the power conditioning, surge protection, and OvrC remote monitoring compatibility that Wattbox is known for, helping partners eliminate service calls and creating happier customers.

OvrC Ecosystem

(Image credit: Snap One)

OvrC empowers partners and their customers with an expanding, industry-leading, free remote system management solution that can serve as a business operating platform that creates successful long-term customer relationships. The recently refreshed OvrC Connect app strengthens control of OvrC systems for both commercial and residential clients, while a newly redesigned OvrC Location Dashboard simplifies partners’ customer service workflow.