SANUS Ships New Advanced Tilt TV Wall Mount

The What: SANUS's VLT7 Advanced Tilt 4D TV wall mount is now available. Easy-to-install, the solution allows mounted displays to be tilted in four different directions for an enhanced user experience.

The What Else: Compatible with TVs from 42 inches to 90 inches and offering a slim industrial design, the VLT7 allows for tilting in four different directions, not only up and down but left and right up to 15 degrees to provide a wider viewing area, while extending 6.8 inches from the wall for maximum tilt and ease of access to cabling. The mount's scissor mechanism provides smooth in, out, and swivel motions, while its Virtual Axis Fingertip tilt feature allows for easy display adjustment. Simple to install, the unit's decorative wall plate cover flips open and closed for a sleek, modern look, and displays click into place for a safe connection to the mount that can be heard.

The Bottom Line: The VLT7 features an open wall plate design, which fits SANUS TV Media In-Wall Boxes and On-Q Dual-Purpose In-Wall Enclosures for convenient and discrete cable management and storing of streaming devices, network switches, and power modules. For fine-tuning, the mount's ProSet Plus feature allows for one-inch post-install height and level adjustment. To prevent theft, displays can be secured to the VLT7 with a padlock.