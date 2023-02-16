On Displays: Samsung Electronics

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Parrish Chapman, Director, Enterprise Retail Sales Key Accounts at Samsung Electronics America (opens in new tab)

In retail, it is critical to deliver timely and relevant content on dynamic displays. Today, the online and in-store shopping experiences must be cohesive; retailers should treat their brick-and-mortar stores like their website, and vice versa. This is where retailers can lean into outdoor LED displays and a variety of digital tools such as LED signage, self-service kiosks, and on-shelf displays—underpinned by a robust content management system (CMS).

The first consideration I regularly share with customers is that a variety of digital tools such as LED signage, self-service kiosks, and interactive displays can be tremendously beneficial to retailers looking to provide a unique customer journey—but it is the CMS that takes these tools to the next level.

An effective CMS allows users to develop, organize, target, schedule, and distribute content more quickly and easily. This information is a key component of creating an interactive journey." — Parrish Chapman, Director, Enterprise Retail Sales Key Accounts at Samsung Electronics America

Second, a CMS can make or break a business’ ability to fully benefit from its digital signage investments. An effective CMS allows users to develop, organize, target, schedule, and distribute content more quickly and easily. This information is a key component of creating an interactive journey.

Third, in addition to photos, slideshows, and playlists, a cloud-based CMS can pull in content from social media, providing powerful, in-the-moment testimonials as customers shop inside a brick-and-mortar store.

Fourth, automation and AI can help guide content management even further. For example, Panico Salon—a full-service salon and medical spa in Ridgewood, New Jersey—uses heat mapping to track foot traffic. This data is used to help management determine how and when to deliver content that keeps customers engaged as they move throughout the salon.

And finally, avoid being too targeted with data or sending too many marketing messages, as they can make customers wary of interacting with a brand.

The use cases are myriad: We see QSRs, the hospitality industry, and many more embracing content and digital displays to deliver better customer experiences and increased engagement.

