Samsung Paves the Way with MicroLED Technology for Auto Design Group

Lucid Group has installed Samsung's The Wall at its design studio to enhance the collaborative design process for their future electric vehicle models. The Wall's MicroLED technology offers enhanced visual capabilities, providing Lucid with additional tools to meet the surging demand for sustainable electric vehicles, while elevating the luxury experience for drivers.

“At Lucid, we’re on a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy with a focus on the human experience. With The Wall, we’re able to take this mission to new heights,” said Jenny Ha, exterior design manager at Lucid Motors. “While designing the Lucid Air Sapphire, from concept sketches all the way to final adjustments, Samsung enabled us to visualize the future of our vehicles in high resolution at all stages of development. No detail was left unnoticed, and we’re thrilled for our customers to experience the results of the new design process.”

“Supporting Lucid in their mission to deliver sustainable luxury vehicles has been both rewarding and inspiring, said James Fishler, senior vice president of the Home Entertainment and Display Divisions at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, we share that same vision for a sustainable future, so we were thrilled to empower Lucid with The Wall. From designers to drivers, engineers to the environment itself, everyone wins with this new installation.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

Powered by superior MicroLED technology, the 255-inch display empowers Lucid’s designers to view and review their designs in true-to-life color at a 1:1 scale. Not only does the true-life color produce a realistic rendering of the design, but the high-resolution display accurately reproduces the reflection of light off complex 3D surfaces.

The authentic image rendition allows for increased collaboration between engineering and design teams, resulting in accelerated decision-making processes that save the company time and money.

“With this technology, we can effortlessly visualize design data that incorporates engineering feedback and simulation results, allowing us to promptly assess the effects of any alteration on the overall design," added Ha. "In other words, development teams now operate more efficiently, and drivers can enjoy enhanced luxury aesthetics without compromising superior vehicle performance. It can be a tricky sweet spot to balance, but The Wall helps us pinpoint it seamlessly.”

The Wall’s flexible-yet-compact design also saves valuable studio floor space at Lucid’s headquarters. This allows multidisciplinary teams to use the space for collaborative design workshops to perfectly refine every detail of the vehicles to deliver the premiere quality drivers deserve.