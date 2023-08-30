How Samsung Is Improving the Patient Experience

Samsung is enhancing the viewer experience in hospitals. With the release of the HCU7030—available for hospital or healthcare environments—and the HCF8000— designed for both healthcare and hotel settings—Samsung brings an integrated pillow speaker interface, superior visuals with 4K resolution, and peak HDR (High Dynamic Range) performance for a more comfortable and enjoyable user experience. These models are Web RTC (Real Time Communication)-ready to allow quick addition of videoconferencing.

“With these new models, Samsung will quickly advance the commitments we have made to the hospitality industry,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “The new models are packed with unique and premium features to enhance the user experience, driving both patient and healthcare leadership across diverse environments.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

With a growing shift towards premium digital display solutions, the HCU7030 series transforms in-room engagement, giving patients an experience that makes them feel right at home. The HCU7030 series integrates the pillow speaker interface, allowing patients to enjoy clear audio and control of the TV right at their bedsides. It is also equipped with a business management suite for easy enrollment of devices and configurations that allow multiple configurations with the same profile and welcoming messages for new patients.

The HCU7030 series, available in sizes from 43-75 inches, showcases Samsung’s commitment to safety through its UL certification (UL 62368-1 incl. Annex DVB) and the use of three-pin plugs, upholding one of the highest safety standards in healthcare facilities. These displays are designed to be versatile and adaptable for various spaces and applications. The HCF8000 is a sleek, 32-inch QLED model with a 29.9mm slim design suitable for hotels and hospitality settings. It offers users an immersive experience, drawing them in with its optimal picture performance and design.

Both series include a Multi-Code Remote that minimizes potential interference from neighboring devices and Web RTC for enhanced virtual healthcare assistance. These displays also come equipped with LYNK Cloud, a comprehensive cloud solution allowing customizable content, remote device management and access to OTT (over-the-top) entertainment. LYNK Cloud also helps decision-makers uncover insights that enable the delivery of optimized content to better serve end users’ interests. Managers can leverage this guestroom management solution to review what content guests engage with, which promotions are entered or exited and review OTT and TV content viewership—enabling the ultimate guestroom content experience.